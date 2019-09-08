Incredible images show elephant getting rescued from a 20-foot well in India

article

(FOX NEWS) -- Pictures have surfaced of rescuers coming to the aid of an elephant after it fell down a 20-foot well in an Indian jungle.

The rescuers were able to use a crane to get the massive mammal out of the well and onto the back of the truck before being released into the wild, SWNS reports.

The rescue occurred near the Panagar army camp in Jalpaiguri, Western Bengal, after the elephant wandered in from the Bishnupur jungle.

Army officials realized the elephant was trapped after they heard a noise from deep in the well. Eventually, they contacted the Burdwan Forest Department, who provided the crane to rescue the animal.

Upon being lifted out of the well, the elephant was kept under close supervision for a few days, then released into the wild.

Footage shows rescuers using a crane to hoist the animal out of the well and onto the back of a truck ready for release back into the wild. (SWNS)

According to the World Wildlife Fund, Indian elephants spend much of their day feeding, often up to 19 hours, while wandering areas that can cover up to 125 square miles.

Their diet consists of grass, tree bark, leaves and roots. They are often seen near sources of water, as they need to drink water at least once a day.

