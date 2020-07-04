IndyCar donates $1 million to establish diversity program

IndyCar and Indianapolis Motor Speedway are making an active effort to increase diversity throughout the industry with a $1 million donation to a new “Race for Equality & Change” initiative.

The initiative will support both internal and external programs.

RELATED: NASCAR's Corey LaJoie to run 'Trump 2020' paint scheme at Brickyard 400

“As our country has grappled with systemic issues related to race, equality and access to opportunity, we’ve been doing a lot of listening, learning and reflecting,” said Mark Miles, President and CEO of Penske Entertainment Corp.

“‘Race for Equality & Change’ will create a more diverse and inclusive INDYCAR community that fundamentally transforms our sport.”

IndyCar does not have any Black drivers. Bubba Wallace is the only Black full-time Cup Series driver in NASCAR.

Advertisement

RELATED: North Carolina speedway owner offers 'Bubba Rope' for sale

The initiative announced before Saturday's race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway is aimed at both developing diversity within the sanctioning body and at the speedway, as well at the grassroots racing levels. IMS has an established partnership with Nexgeneracers, a 501c3 that introduces motorsports to minority students.

IMS planned to light the pylon during Saturday's race with a “Race for Equality & Change” message.