Iran strikes: Demonstrators clash at Arizona State Capitol over joint attack

The Brief Dueling protests erupted at the Arizona State Capitol on Monday following joint U.S. and Israeli military strikes that killed Iran’s Supreme Leader and several regime officials. Anti-war demonstrators condemned the strikes as an illegal overreach of taxpayer funds, while counter-protesters and some Iranian locals celebrated the move as a necessary step toward regime change. The central conflict remains whether foreign intervention is necessary or if the Iranian people should be left to determine their own governance.



Two groups gathered near the Arizona State Capitol on Monday evening, with one side protesting U.S. involvement in Iran and the other celebrating it.

What they're saying:

The Party for Socialism and Liberation organized the anti-war protest on March 2, arguing that the Trump administration is focused on control and chanting, "No war in the Middle East."

The recent U.S. strikes against Iran were the central focus of the activity outside the Capitol. Those speaking out against the administration's actions called the involvement an overreach.

"What the U.S. and Israel is doing is basically starting an illegal war," said Dania Duran with the Party for Socialism and Liberation. "What they are doing is using our taxpayer dollars to fund and just generate these egregious attacks on Iranian people."

The other side:

Meanwhile, counter-protesters characterized the administration as a leadership that cares about the Iranian people. They praised the U.S. government for stepping in to help end a regime they say has killed thousands of innocent people.

"Right now some people here, not Iranian, say this is a war. No, it is help," one attendee said. "Thank you, Mr. Trump for helping Iranians!"

Dig deeper:

Those protesting the strikes claimed that the U.S. and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are merely trying to gain more power.

"They are stealing land, they are stealing oil and they are stealing countries. Period!" a protester said.

However, some Iranians in attendance said they were speaking out in celebration of the end of the Ayatollah's reign on behalf of loved ones still in the country.

"The Iranian are happy," one supporter said. "Iranian, my friends, my family, they are happy! And they are waiting for a regime change."

Another attendee questioned why the anti-war protesters had not spoken up sooner regarding the actions of the Iranian government. "Where were you? When they did genocide, where were you then? Now you are speaking up? This is all political, you are not caring about Iran."

The backstory:

Over the weekend, the U.S. and Israel launched a joint attack on Iran, killing the supreme leaders, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and several regime officials.

As of March 2, six U.S. service members were confirmed by the U.S. military to have died in the Iranian operations. President Trump said the operations could last another four or five weeks, but is prepared "to go far longer than that."

Big picture view:

Protest organizers stated they believe the Iranian people should decide for themselves how their country is run without foreign intervention. Counter-protesters countered that the Iranian people had no say in their governance unless the supreme leader fell from power.