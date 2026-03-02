Heat rescues spike amid record-breaking temperatures across Phoenix

The Brief Phoenix hit 93 degrees on Monday, marking the fourth consecutive day of record-breaking heat and tying the record for the warmest meteorological winter ever. First responders report a spike in rescues at spring training games and hiking trails, primarily involving visitors from cooler climates struggling with heat exhaustion. Public safety officials are urging extreme caution as the unseasonable intensity catches even experienced hikers off guard.



The Valley reached a high of 93 degrees on Monday, extending a record-breaking heat streak to four consecutive days. From Friday through Monday, the region has experienced unprecedented temperatures for early March.

This weekend tied for the warmest temperatures ever recorded during meteorological winter in the area. But with the unseasonable heat comes significant danger for those spending time outdoors.

Scottsdale:

First responders report a spike in heat rescue calls, and the Scottsdale Fire Department says the heat is taking a toll, particularly on visitors from cooler climates.

"They're experiencing heat exhaustion conditions rather quickly," said Captain Dave Folio of the Scottsdale Fire Department. "They're here for all of our spring training games. They've come from where it's cold and wet and snow. I think people just underestimated the 90 degrees that we've had this past week."

Tempe:

Liam Fitzgerald, visiting from Boston, felt the intensity at Monday’s Angels game in Tempe.

"I'm definitely not used to it," Fitzgerald said. "I stay in the shade because I'm pale and Irish. There's no sunscreen enough for me."

Bob Webber, visiting from Kansas City, said he stayed prepared by hydrating with at least four bottles of water during the game.

Dig deeper:

Firefighters were also called to hiking trails for rescues related to heat exhaustion, including an incident involving a man in his 60s.

"The call that we initially received, he had passed out on the trail," Folio said. "He was 1.5 miles into the trail."

While many out-of-town hikers were on the trails Monday, many admitted they were surprised by the intensity of the sun.

"I mean, I looked at the weather and it said it was going to be in the 90s, but I didn’t think it was going to be this warm," said Whitney Kalu, who is visiting from Massachusetts.

Phoenix:

Some hikers chose the Hole-in-the-Rock trail specifically because it is considered an easier trek during higher temperatures.

"There’s a few hikes that I do that are more serious, but it’s too hot to do those, so I just came here," said hiker Kentrell Hampton.

What you can do:

If you feel dizzy, nauseous, have a dry mouth or stop sweating, those could all be signs of heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

Scottsdale Fire says it’s important that you listen to your body, stay hydrated and spend plenty of time in the shade.