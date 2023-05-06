Infant struck by stray gunfire in Phoenix, man injured

An infant and a man were hospitalized after being shot near 43rd Avenue and Thomas late Friday night, Phoenix police said.

The shooting happened just before midnight, and both victims are expected to survive.

Authorities say that the man who was shot had been involved in some kind of fight with two other men, and at some point gunfire broke out.

"The infant, who was with family in a separate location, was struck with gunfire as a result of the shooting," said Sgt. Robert Scherer with Phoenix PD.

No information was released about the two potential suspects, and it's unknown what led up to the incident.

The scene of a shooting that left a man and a baby injured near 43rd Avenue and Thomas.

Where the shooting happened: