Inmate killed at Tucson hospital; woman hit by train in Glendale l Morning News Brief

From a deadly shooting at a southern Arizona hospital to a woman who was hit by a train in the West Valley, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of October 23.

1. Inmate shot, killed at Tucson hospital

2. Woman survives train collision

What we know:

A woman is expected to survive after police say she was hit by a train near 59th and Glendale Avenues.

What they're saying:

A train was moving slowly in the area when it struck a woman who was standing on the tracks.

"The train conductor/engineer stated when he saw the woman in the tracks she was just standing there and appeared to be crying," police said.

3. Man accused of murder in deadly fight

Drew Meneses (MCSO)

What we know:

Five people were arrested, and one of them is accused of murder, after a man died following a fight near Scottsdale Road and 1st Avenue.

Dig deeper:

Police say one of the five suspects, 24-year-old Drew Meneses, is accused of second-degree murder.

4. Marana hot car death update

5. NBA coach, player arrested

What we know:

Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier and Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups were among more than 30 people charged in connection with schemes involving illegal sports betting, and rigged poker games backed by the Mafia, according to authorities.

Dig deeper:

Rozier is accused of participating in an illegal sports betting scheme using private insider NBA information, officials told the Associated Press. Meanwhile, Billups is charged in a separate indictment alleging a wide-ranging scheme to rig underground poker games that were backed by Mafia families, according to authorities.

A look at today's weather

