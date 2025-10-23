5 arrested in deadly Scottsdale fight

The Brief Five people were arrested in connection to the death of TJ Pizzitola in Scottsdale. Police say Pizzitola died after being involved in a fight on Oct. 11 near Scottsdale Road and 1st Avenue. One of the suspects who was arrested, 24-year-old Drew Meneses, is accused of murder.



Five people were arrested, and one of them is accused of murder, after a man died following a fight earlier this month in Scottsdale.

What we know:

According to Scottsdale Police, TJ Pizzitola was found lying unconscious on a sidewalk near Scottsdale Road and 1st Avenue at around 2:15 a.m. on Oct. 11.

Pizzitola was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Dig deeper:

Investigators say witnesses reported seeing a fight, where Pizzitola was hit on the head before falling to the ground. The people involved in the fight reportedly left the area before officers arrived.

On Oct. 22, five people were arrested in connection with the incident:

Julius Husser, 27

Krista Molina, 27

Tony Becker, 26

Drew Meneses, 24

Mark Whitford, 23

Police say Meneses was booked into jail on a second-degree murder charge.

Drew Meneses (MCSO)

Map of where the incident happened