Arizona weather forecast: Dry, cooler conditions on Thursday in Phoenix

The Brief Most of the state will dry out on Thursday after rain showers passed through on Wednesday. The high in Phoenix on Oct. 23 will be in the low-to-mid 80s. This weekend, temperatures will slowly increase on Saturday and Sunday.



Following showers and storms passing the state Wednesday, drier conditions are taking back over on Thursday.

Today:

A few lingering showers, thunderstorms, and even high-elevation mixing are forecast today in far northern Arizona. For the rest of the state, it will be sunny and dry. Humidity levels, which only marginally rose yesterday, will slip again Thursday and Friday. This creates perfect, crisp fall conditions in time for the weekend.

Temperatures slip thanks to the passing low pressure center, too. Winds around the low will drag more mild air from the north across the state. Highs reached the low 90s in the Valley on Wednesday but will fall to the low to mid 80s Thursday.

Friday and The Weekend:

The forecast high is 84 in Phoenix on Thursday and 85 on Friday. This weekend the temperatures will increase slowly with a forecast high of 86 on Saturday and 88 on Sunday.

Conditions will remain consistently sunny and dry through the weekend and into next week.

Looking Further Ahead:

Next week, high pressure will strengthen, which will push high temperatures back into the low 90s Tuesday through Thursday. The average high this time of year is around 85 degrees.

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

Put together an emergency kit.

Know your community’s evacuation plan.

Create a household disaster plan and practice it.

Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.

Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com