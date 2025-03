article

The Brief A rollover crash slowed rush hour traffic on Friday on Interstate 17. The crash was on the northbound side, but both directions saw considerable slowing. No injuries were reported in the crash.



The main north-south artery of the Phoenix traffic grid, Interstate 17, saw massive slowing due to a rollover crash on Friday around 5:50 p.m.

The crash blocked the left lanes on I-17 northbound, but traffic was building in both directions as the cleanup took place.

What's next:

All lanes were open by 6:25 p.m.

Local perspective:

Only minor injuries were reported.

The Source Information for this story was provided by the Arizona Deparment of Transportation.

Map of where the crash happened: