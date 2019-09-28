Investigation continues after man climbed over Grand Canyon Skywalk safety barrier

article

An investigation is ongoing after a 28-year-old man climbed over a safety barrier at the Grand Canyon Skywalk and jumped on Saturday.

This happened at about 4:30 p.m. and no other guests were in danger at any time. The skywalk was immediately closed to the public.

"A body recovery effort will be staged Sunday morning, once weather conditions and daylight permit. Grand Canyon West is expected to reopen Sunday after 10 a.m.," stated spokesman David Leibowitz.

The man's name has not been released.