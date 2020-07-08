Investigation underway following child drowning in Mesa

article

Mesa Police officials say an investigation is underway following a drowning incident.

The incident reportedly happened in a residential neighborhood near Lindsay Road and University Drive. According to a brief statement from fire officials sent out during the early evening hours of July 8, crews were dispatched to the home, where the 2.5-year-old child was found at the bottom of a pool by family, who pulled the child out.

Fire officials said when fire crews arrived, they began CPR, and the child eventually tried to breathe of their own. Crews later took the child to Cardon Children's Medical Center.

On the night of July 8, Mesa Police officials released a brief statement, saying the child has died in hospital.

