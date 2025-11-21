Investigation underway following Pinetop woman's murder: NCSO

article

The Brief The Navajo County Sheriff's Office is investigating a murder in Pinetop. The victim has not been identified by name, but officials described her as a 59-year-old.



Officials with the Navajo County Sheriff's Office say they are investigating a murder in the community of Pinetop.

What we know:

According to a statement released on Nov. 21, the incident happened on Nov. 20 in the area of Branding Iron Loop and White Mountain Boulevard. Pinetop is located about 188 miles east of Phoenix.

Officials said on the night of Nov. 20, deputies responded and confirmed the murder took place. The victim was described as a 59-year-old woman.

What we don't know:

Officials did not identify the victim. They also said no suspect information is available.

"This remains an active and ongoing investigation," a portion of the NCSO statement reads.

What you can do:

Officials with NCSO said anyone in the area who heard or saw anything around the time of the incident should contact them at (928) 524-4050.

Area where the murder happened