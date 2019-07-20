It's (almost) so hot corn is popping in Montgomery County

UPDATE (3:12 p.m.): Montgomery County firefighters say what many Fox 5 viewers suspected: that the stalk of popcorn photo they shared is a fake. Sick burn, firefighters.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - It's so hot outside that corn is popping in Montgomery County.

Montgomery County's fire department tweeted this photo Saturday of corn popping on the stalk because of the heat:

The heat index is expected to reach up to 110 degrees Saturday, and an excessive heat warning is in effect until 9 p.m.

Stay hydrated and try to limit your time outside to bear the heat this weekend. Otherwise you might fry, just like this corn.