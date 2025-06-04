It's been 3 years since Rachel Hansen was found dead in Gilbert

The Brief 19-year-old Rachel Hansen was found shot dead inside her Gilbert bedroom three years ago. Her death still hasn't been solved, leaving her parents and loved ones with more questions than answers.



June 4, 2025, marks three years since 19-year-old Rachel Hansen was murdered in Gilbert.

What we know:

She was found shot to death inside her apartment bedroom in 2022, and her case is still unsolved.

Three years have passed with no arrests, and her parents are left with more questions than answers.

"We never imagined to be here, three years later," Todd and Kim Hansen said.

Another year passes for the parents, wondering who killed Rachel in the early morning hours of June 4, 2022.

A heavily redacted 300-page report released by Gilbert Police last fall states they had a person of interest. The investigation was later listed as suspended due to lack of leads.

Rachel’s parents say recent talks with detectives have changed that.

"They're telling us that they're finding some good leads and good information," they said. "But that's about as far as they'll let us know."

Phone records listed in the police report state that two nights before Rachel was killed, she texted her boyfriend that she was woken up by an unknown person opening her bedroom door, and looking in on her. The person then closed the door and left the apartment.

Dig deeper:

Rachel, a horse trainer and animal lover, was living on a ranch in Queen Creek in the months leading up to her death.

"What happened during those moments? The last moments of her life?" her parents said.

Just three miles from the family's Gilbert home, she was shot in her bedroom. She called 911 herself, but died at the hospital.

"The person that took her life is still out there," her parents said. "He could be still living in Gilbert."

The Hansen family believes someone may have a lead that could break this case.

"Please, please speak up. Open your mouth. Say something. If you know something, say something," they said.

Todd and Kim said they can’t grieve her loss without knowing what happened that night.

They keep her memory alive through Rachel's Rescue, where they’ve been able to rescue and rehome over 300 dogs all over the Valley.

FOX 10 reached out to the Gilbert Police Department asking about any new leads in the case, and it has not responded.

What you can do:

If you know anything about what happened, you can click here to contact the Gilbert Police Department.