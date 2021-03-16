Javelina shot in face with arrow near Tucson; $1,500 reward offered

Arizona wildlife officials are asking for help in tracking down the person they say shot a javelina in the face with an arrow near Tucson.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department said on March 15 the javelina was found by Marana police in the Continental Ranch Community Park area, north of Tucson.

The javelina suffered a broken jaw and is expected to survive.

(Arizona Game and Fish Department)

If you have any information, you're asked to call 800-352-7000 and reference case number 21-00519. A $1,500 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

