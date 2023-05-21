'Jaws of Life' used to rescue victim in 5-car crash on Loop 202 that injured 5, including kids

Two kids and three adults were seriously hurt in a Phoenix five-car crash on Loop 202 Sunday afternoon, the fire department said.

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. on the freeway at 32nd Street on May 21.

"Treatment and transportation sectors were established to better manage the safety and effectiveness at the scene and one person was extricated from their vehicle with the "jaws of life."

The victims are:

12-year-old girl, extremely critical condition

9-year-old girl, critical condition

20-year-old woman, critical condition

Adult, critical condition

33-year-old man, stable

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating.

There's no word yet on what caused the crash.