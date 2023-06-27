Jeffrey Epstein suicide blamed on jail guard negligence and misconduct: Justice Department watchdog

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
8
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM MDT until TUE 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
Fire Weather Watch
from WED 12:00 PM MDT until WED 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Fire Weather Watch
from WED 11:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM MDT until TUE 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Air Quality Alert
until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Jeffrey Epstein suicide blamed on jail guard negligence and misconduct: Justice Department watchdog

By Michael R. Sisak and Lindsay Whitehurst
Published 
Updated 7:35AM
Crime and Public Safety
Associated Press
71f8f3cf- article

Jeffrey Epstein attends an event in New York on May 18, 2005. (Neil Rasmus/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON - The Justice Department’s watchdog said Tuesday that a "combination of negligence and misconduct" enabled financier Jeffrey Epstein to take his own life at a federal jail in New York City while he was awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Inspector General Michael Horowitz cited the federal Bureau of Prisons' failure to assign Epstein a cellmate after his previous one left and problems with surveillance cameras as factors in Epstein’s death.

Horowitz also said that Epstein was left in his cell with too many bed linens, which are a security issue and were used in his suicide.

The inspector general issued a report detailing findings of his investigation into Epstein's August 2019 death, the last of several official inquiries into the matter. He reiterated the findings of other investigations that there was no indication of foul play, rebutting conspiracy theories surrounding the high-profile death.

Horowitz echoed previous findings that some members of the jail staff involved in guarding Epstein were overworked. He identified 13 employees with poor performance and recommended charges against six workers. Only the two workers tasked with guarding Epstein were charged, avoiding jail time in a plea deal after admitting to falsifying logs.

The report comes more than four years after Epstein took his own life at the Metropolitan Correctional Center while awaiting trial on sex trafficking and conspiracy charges.

It also comes weeks after The Associated Press obtained thousands of pages of records detailing Epstein’s detention and death and its chaotic aftermath.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Featured

JPMorgan reaches settlement in class action lawsuit with Jeffrey Epstein victims
article

JPMorgan reaches settlement in class action lawsuit with Jeffrey Epstein victims

According to the lawsuits, JPMorgan provided Jeffrey Epstein loans and regularly allowed him to withdraw large sums of cash even though it knew about his sex trafficking practices.