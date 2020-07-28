Jet-skiing Joker spotted in East River in NYC

Calling Batman: A man dressed as the joker was seen jet-skiing on the East River in New York City on July 25.

A video uploaded to Twitter shows a man dressed as the infamous DC Comics character riding the waves near the Manhattan Bridge.

The now-viral video has amassed over 25,000 retweets and 100,000 likes.

"New York is a strange place man,” read the tweet. “I think I saw the Joker on water today.”

It seems that the Joker is no stranger to the East River. Last August, similar footage of the villain cosplayer jet-skiing went viral on Twitter.