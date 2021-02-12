JJ Watt, Houston Texans have "mutually agreed to part ways"

article

The Houston Texans and defensive end JJ Watt announced that they have "mutually agreed to part ways."

Watt made the announcement first in a video message posted to Twitter on Friday morning.

"I have sat down with the McNair family and I have asked them for my release and we have mutually agreed to part ways at this time," Watt said.

The Texans confirmed the mutual parting.

"Change is never easy, especially when it involves the ones you love. J.J.’s impact on not only our organization, but the entire Houston community, is unlike any player in our franchise’s history," Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair said in a news release. "I told J.J. earlier this week that we will forever consider him a Texan. We take solace in knowing that this is not a goodbye but a ‘see you soon.’ For now, we will build upon the foundation that J.J. created here and forge ahead with our unwavering mission to bring a championship to our city, create memorable experiences for our fans and do great things for Houston."

