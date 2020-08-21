Jogger caught on camera helping to contain wildfire in McDowell Mountains

A jogger who is now known for running around flames in the McDowell Mountains is talking about what he was doing.

The man, now identified as Trevor Murphy, says he was just trying to help stop the spread of the fire, and he was recorded on video, kicking at flames along a trail.

Murphy says he may have prevented up to 150 yards of fire from spreading. He worked for nearly three hours before the eye in the sky caught him.

"When I got up there, I just noticed that that trail that I was running on is pretty much the only thing preventing the fire from spreading," said Murphy.

The fire, now called the McDowell Fire, started after the strong monsoon storm on August 20. Officials say a lightning strike within the McDowell Mountain Regional Park was the cause,

As the sun came up on August 21, Murphy got an intense look.

"I didn't think too much about it. Just kinda my instincts kicked in and I tried to do what I could," said Murphy.

One man, however, can only do so much. Murphy says he wanted to keep the fire from Tom Thumb's Trailhead, a spot he trains at around five times a week, running 10 to 20 miles each morning as he prepares for the Javelina

Murphy is preparing for The Javelina Jundred, a 100-mile ultra marathon.

"I'm kind of an adrenaline junkie, and it's just kind of who I am," said Murphy.

Some of Murphy's hair is singed off, and he says he running shoes was melted. Now, his phone is on fire, just not literally, as family and friends call or text.

Murphy's act also garnered him some nicknames on social media.

"I think I've seen, like, Rambo, yeah. Maybe Fire Jogger," said Murphy.