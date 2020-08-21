Wildfire burns in McDowell Mountain Regional Park after night of stormy weather

article

A lightning strike during a night of stormy weather has caused a nearly 200-acre wildfire to burn in the McDowell Mountain Regional Park near Fountain Hills.

The McDowell Fire, which sparked Aug. 20, sits in a remote part of the park, fire officials say, but structures, communications towers, the preserve and utility lines are at risk.

Officials say the fire is not as active due to increased humidity and cooler temperatures from Friday's rain, but it could potentially become more dangerous as the day continues.

The park is closed until further notice as crews respond to the flames.

Advertisement

Get the latest weather updates by downloading the FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news.