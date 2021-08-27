'Jurassic Quest' drive-thru dinosaur show comes to Glendale

North America's biggest dinosaur adventure is bringing its show to the Valley.

The Jurassic Quest Drive-Thru Experience will be at Gila River Arena in Glendale from Aug. 27 to Sept. 5.

More than 70 animatronic life-sized dinosaurs will be roaring and moving around throughout the tour to delight families and fans of the ancient beasts.

The event also includes an audio-guided tour with entertainers and "dino wranglers," and families are all treated to a safari-style photo with a dinosaur-themed backdrop as a souvenir.

Visitors must buy tickets in advance. Tickets can be bought here: https://www.jurassicquest.com/events/drive-thru-glendale-az

