'Just say a prayer': Dragon Bravo Fire nears Kaibab Lodge

The Brief The Dragon Bravo Fire continues to grow in northern Arizona. The fire has burned over 70,000 acres and is only 13% contained. The fire destroyed a Grand Canyon lodge and is now threatening more historic structures.



We're hearing from the owner of a lodge in Fredonia, as the Dragon Bravo Fire is now threatening more historic buildings as it continues to grow, and its containment decreases.

What they're saying:

"This is the patio you can see here," said Larry Innes.

It's a scary sight for Innes, owner of Kaibab Lodge, as the Dragon Bravo Fire nears his 35-acre property.

"We are planning to celebrate its 100-year anniversary next year. It was built in 1926," he said.

The fire is coming close to his property, which is located 5 miles outside the Grand Canyon National Park entrance.

Related article

"It's on the other side of the road and the winds are blowing northeast, coming out of the south," he said. "And the winds have been cooperating. And it's actually the main the head of the fire has gone by the store, and it's missed the store by about a mile and a half."

Today's fire was a close call, but firefighters are doing everything they can to save the lodge.

"There's a thousand firemen up there. I've never seen anything like it. I've never seen so much equipment. And they are all focused on saving the lodge. I mean, we're the only buildings up here next to Jacob's Lake, which is 25 miles away. So all the efforts have been here," said Innes.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ The Dragon Bravo Fire (Christian Haugen)

In return, Innes has put all his effort into offering up resources to firefighters.

"The lodge has prepared over 3,000 meals, and we've provided lodging for them some of the time, but they're from all over the country," he said.

‘Just say a prayer’

Innes has been in close contact with firefighters who tell him that with the winds clawing to the Northeast, they're hoping the fire drops into the canyon and burns out.

"Just say a prayer, I mean, it's kind of out of our hands. I mean, the things are working our way right now and let's hope it keeps going that way for the next few days," he said.

Related article