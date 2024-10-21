Juvenile accused of threatening students during school dance: Phoenix PD

The Brief A juvenile has been arrested in connection with a threat incident at a weekend high school dance. The incident happened in the area of 59th Avenue and Baseline Road on Saturday.



Phoenix Police say a male juvenile was arrested following a threat incident at a high school dance over the weekend.

In a statement released on Oct. 21, police say the incident happened on Oct. 19, when officers were called to a high school in the area of 59th Avenue and Baseline Road.

"The caller, who was on her way to the school, told the 911 operator that she received word from her daughter that multiple male students were flashing guns during a school dance on campus," read a portion of the statement.

When officers arrived, they were first directed by witnesses to two male juveniles who were outside the dance. "The two males were detained by officers. It was quickly determined they did not have any guns," read a portion of the statement.

Per police, officers later received information from school staff members about another juvenile who had a gun inside the dance, and was threatening students. When officers found the juvenile and tried to detain him, the juvenile became "combative and resistent" with the officers.

"The struggle continued resulting in an officer using a Taser. One officer was injured during the struggle but did not require hospitalization," read a part of Phoenix Police's statement on the matter.

Police say they found a pencil wrapped in cloth and a comb in the juvenile's pockets when he was arrested. The juvenile was referred to the Juvenile Court Center after he was medically cleared. He is accused of aggravated assault on a police officer, resisting arrest.

We have reached out to officials with the Phoenix Union High School District for comment on the matter.