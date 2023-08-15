Juvenile arrested after massive Tempe drug bust: Here's what was reportedly found

Thousands of dollars worth of drugs were seized from a juvenile suspect on Aug. 2, says the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives with the Maricopa County Drug Suppression Task Force served a search warrant in Tempe as part of a continuing investigation into illegal drug trafficking.

"One juvenile suspect was taken into custody pursuant to this investigation. He was armed at the time of his contact with Tempe Police and due to their outstanding work, he was unable to access that weapon which preserved the safety of the public, investigators, and the suspect," MCSO said.

The following was found and seized, MCSO says:

5 guns: 2 semi-automatic rifles & 3 Glocks

1,319 THC vape carts ($39,570 value)

125 amphetamine pills ($1,250 value)

21 pounds of marijuana flower ($42,000 value)

95 ounces of THC cannabis (includes edibles) ($38,000 value)

9 pounds psilocybin mushrooms ($28,800 value)

650 grams of marijuana pre-rolls ($9,750 value)

27 grams of amphetamine powder

1,080 counterfeit Xanax pills (containing narcotics) ($16,200 value)

About $1,679 cash

2 cars

Paraphernalia and paperwork

Cell phone

Miscellaneous gun parts and ammunition

More information on the bust can be found here: https://www.mcso.org/Home/Components/News/News/1147/69