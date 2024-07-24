Expand / Collapse search
K9 officer Dex sniffs out nearly 30 pounds of meth during traffic stop in Coconino County

By
Published  July 24, 2024 4:02pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

Dex the K9 sniffed out nearly 30 pounds of meth during a traffic stop on July 21.(Coconino County Sheriff's Office photo)

COCONINO COUNTY, Ariz. - The Coconino County Sheriff's Office announced the seizure of 30 pounds of methamphetamine, thanks to the work of K9 officer Dex.

According to a report, a deputy conducting a traffic stop on Interstate 40 obtained consent to search the vehicle from the driver.

Dex was deployed and sniffed the exterior of the vehicle, alerting his fellow deputies of the presence of drugs.

The driver, who was observed and pulled over for several traffic violations, was arrested on charges of transportation of dangerous drugs for sale.

No further information was provided as the alleged crimes are still under investigation and police continue to process evidence. 