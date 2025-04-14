Katy Perry launched into space; Lori Vallow Daybell murder trial week 2 l Morning News Brief

Week two of the Lori Vallow Daybell murder conspiracy trial kicks off in Phoenix; thousands have signed a petition to boycott an airline that will deport migrants out of the country; and more. Here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of Monday, April 14, 2025.
1. Historic all-female space flight
Blue Origin launched an all-female space flight, which included Katy Perry, Gayle King and Lauren Sanchez, making history as the first all-female space crew since a solo flight in 1963.
2. Day 5 of ‘Doomsday Mom’ murder trial
Vallow Daybell is acting as her own attorney in the case. She is required to wear a stun belt, which can deliver a sudden jolt in the event of any disturbances.
3. Suns make coaching change
"Competing at the highest level remains our goal, and we failed to meet expectations this season," the Suns said in a statement. "Our fans deserve better. Change is needed."
4. Planned Parenthood data breach
Sensitive information exposed in the incident includes health insurance information, Social Security numbers, and financial information.
5. Rest in peace
Authorities have revealed the names of the six victims who were killed in a New York state plane crash on Saturday, including renowned former student athlete Karenna Groff.
Today's weather
A partly cloudy and warm Monday in the Valley with about a 10% chance for rain.