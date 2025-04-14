Expand / Collapse search

Katy Perry launched into space; Lori Vallow Daybell murder trial week 2 l Morning News Brief

Published  April 14, 2025 10:15am MST
Doomsday murder trial; AZ deportation flights l Morning Headlines April 14

Week two of the Lori Vallow Daybell murder conspiracy trial kicks off in Phoenix; thousands have signed a petition to boycott an airline that will deport migrants out of the country; and more. Here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of Monday, April 14, 2025.

History was made when an all-female crew was launched into space; the second week of the "Doomsday Mom" murder trial gets underway in Phoenix; and more. Here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of April 14.

1. Historic all-female space flight

Blue Origin launches all-female flight with Katy Perry, 5 others: 'Sisterhood'

Blue Origin launched an all-female space flight, which included Katy Perry, Gayle King and Lauren Sanchez, making history as the first all-female space crew since a solo flight in 1963.

2. Day 5 of ‘Doomsday Mom’ murder trial

Lori Vallow Daybell murder conspiracy trial moves into second week

Vallow Daybell is acting as her own attorney in the case. She is required to wear a stun belt, which can deliver a sudden jolt in the event of any disturbances.

3. Suns make coaching change

Phoenix Suns fire head coach Mike Budenholzer

"Competing at the highest level remains our goal, and we failed to meet expectations this season," the Suns said in a statement. "Our fans deserve better. Change is needed."

4. Planned Parenthood data breach

Planned Parenthood lab suffers data breach exposing information of 1.6M: What to know

Sensitive information exposed in the incident includes health insurance information, Social Security numbers, and financial information.

5. Rest in peace

NCAA woman of the year among those killed in New York plane crash

Authorities have revealed the names of the six victims who were killed in a New York state plane crash on Saturday, including renowned former student athlete Karenna Groff.

Today's weather

Arizona weather forecast: Highs in the 90s, but a slim chance for rain in Phoenix

A partly cloudy and warm Monday in the Valley with about a 10% chance for rain.

