Florida deputies release bodycam of suspect's arrest in shooting of Orlando journalists, young girl

Newly-released bodycam video shows the moment Florida deputies arrested Keith Marvin Moses, the 19-year-old accused of shooting and killing three people in Pine Hills, including an Orlando TV reporter, a 9-year-old girl, and a 38-year-old woman.

In total, five people were shot in three shootings on the same street within five hours. Three people have died: Dylan Lyons, a 24-year-old reporter with Spectrum News 13; 9-year-old T'yonna Major, a student at Pine Hills Elementary School; and 38-year-old Nathacha Augustin.

Jesse Walden, a photojournalist with Spectrum News 13, was also shot and remains at the hospital. The young girl's mother, who has not been identified, also remains at the hospital. At last check, she was listed in critical condition.

Moses was booked into jail on a murder charge in Augustin's death and is being held on no bond, officials said. Additional charges are pending, officials said.

Content warning: Below is the bodycam video released by the Orange County Sheriff's Office. FOX 35 has slightly edited it to remove profanity. It is intense video and may be difficult to watch for some viewers.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said it appears that the shootings were "random," and that detectives do not know a motive for the shootings, as Moses is not speaking with detectives.

With guns drawn, deputies can be seen in the video telling the suspect to get on the ground, as Moses is heard frantically yelling, "they killing me" and "I can't breathe."

MORE HEADLINES:

Deputies said a handgun was found in Moses' pants, and that it was "still hot," which indicates that it had recently been fired, according to Sheriff Mina.

Photo credit: Orange County Sheriff's Office