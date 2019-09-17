KFC is testing out a fried chicken and donut sandwich for a limited time only in select stores

KFC is not afraid to push boundaries with releases like the Cheetos Fried Chicken Sandwich, and now the fast-food chain is releasing a fried chicken sandwich with glazed doughnuts as buns.

The restaurant announced Tuesday that it will test the combination of glazed doughnuts and fried chicken as well as a Fried Chicken & Donut sandwich for a limited time only in Norfolk and Richmond, Virginia, and Pittsburgh.

“Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donuts brings two all American classics together, with a delicious pairing of KFC’s world-famous fried chicken, coupled with a fresh glazed donut,” the chain said in a press release. “Served hot and fresh, no matter the time of day, the donuts create a tasty flavor experience in every bite.”

KFC is testing out fried chicken and donuts for a limited time only in select stores.

Customers in those select locations will be able to get their hands on a Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donut Basket meal, which comes with chicken on the bone and chicken tenders, as well as one doughnut for $5.49, or a meal with two doughnuts for $7.49.

The sandwich comes with a chicken fillet in between two glazed doughnuts for $5.99.

KFC said it’s no stranger to delicious food combinations. Last year, the fried chicken joint released fried chicken and waffles.

It said this latest culmination of salty and sweet in a sandwich is part of the brand’s food innovation strategy. The strategy aims to serve customers with “innovative choices.”

The chain added that the trend of doughnuts and fried chicken has been gaining traction in Philadelphia, San Diego and Portland.

KFC hopes to use the upcoming test market to evaluate the possibility of bringing this trending food combo to its stores all across the country.