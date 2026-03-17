Mr. ORNG pleads guilty to sex crimes; tribal community on curfew | Nightly Roundup

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Phoenix Suns superfan pleads guilty to child sex crimes charges; continuing coverage of the Nancy Guthrie case; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, March 17, 2026.

1. Curfew ordered for tribal community

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2. Continuing coverage of the Nancy Guthrie case

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3. Heat wave prompts surge in bites and stings

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4. Mr. ORNG pleads guilty

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5. Legal standoff in Sin City

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