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Mr. ORNG pleads guilty to sex crimes; tribal community on curfew | Nightly Roundup

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Published  March 17, 2026 6:09pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
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PHOENIX - Phoenix Suns superfan pleads guilty to child sex crimes charges; continuing coverage of the Nancy Guthrie case; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, March 17, 2026.

1. Curfew ordered for tribal community

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Curfew issued for San Carlos Apache community: Here's what to know
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Curfew issued for San Carlos Apache community: Here's what to know

The government for the San Carlos Apache tribe have approved a nightly curfew for one community that will last until the end of the month. Here's what to know.

2. Continuing coverage of the Nancy Guthrie case

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Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 45 latest updates
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Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 45 latest updates

Tuesday marks Day 45 in the search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, as we enter the seventh week since her disappearance from her Tucson-area home on Feb. 1. Authorities believe Nancy was taken from her home against her will.

3. Heat wave prompts surge in bites and stings

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March heatwave kickstarts early rattlesnake, scorpion surge across Arizona
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March heatwave kickstarts early rattlesnake, scorpion surge across Arizona

Venomous activity is spiking months early in Arizona as record March heat drives rattlesnakes and scorpions out of dormancy and into residential areas and hiking trails.

4. Mr. ORNG pleads guilty

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'Mr. ORNG': Suns superfan, former Peoria basketball coach pleads guilty to child sex crimes
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'Mr. ORNG': Suns superfan, former Peoria basketball coach pleads guilty to child sex crimes

As part of a plea deal, Patrick Battillo pleaded guilty to three counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor. Under his plea agreement, four additional charges he faced were dropped.

5. Legal standoff in Sin City

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Vegas sheriff refuses judge’s order to free 35-arrest repeat offender — court clash heads to top
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Vegas sheriff refuses judge’s order to free 35-arrest repeat offender — court clash heads to top

A Las Vegas sheriff is refusing to release a repeat offender with 35 arrests despite a judge’s order. Here's what to know.

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

Evening Weather Forecast - 3/17/26

Evening Weather Forecast - 3/17/26

It's going to be a hot week, but we are also expecting slightly cooler weather for the Phoenix area next week.

Get the Full Forecast

Nightly RoundupPhoenixNews