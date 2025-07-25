Expand / Collapse search

Kids rescued from hot car in Phoenix; new details on Idaho murders l Morning News Brief

By
Updated  July 25, 2025 10:15am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

The Morning News Brief on Friday, July 25, 2025.  (Idaho Dept. of Corrections; KSAZ-TV; MCSO)

From four children who were rescued from a hot car in Phoenix to new details on Bryan Kohberger and the sentencing of "Doomsday Mom" Lori Daybell, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of July 25.

1. Father detained after kids found in hot car

article

Children rescued from Phoenix car during triple-digit temps, police say

Four kids were inside a car in a Phoenix parking lot, and police say the car was turned off amid triple-digit temps on Thursday.

2. Disturbing details on Idaho murders

article

Newly released documents reveal Bryan Kohberger's disturbing behavior before Idaho murders

Following Bryan Kohberger's life sentence, Moscow police released documents showing the brutality of his crimes, spying on police and accounts of strange, aggressive and bizarre behavior.

3. Home heavily damaged by storm

article

Monsoon storm rips roof off Phoenix home, displacing a family

A Phoenix home was severely damaged by a storm on July 22, ripping off the roof and destroying belongings, leaving a grandmother and her grandson with autism displaced.

4. ‘Doomsday Mom' sentencing

article

Lori Daybell: 'Doomsday Mom' faces sentencing for Arizona convictions

The so-called "Doomsday Mom" was found guilty earlier this year in two trials, one for murder conspiracy in the death of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, and the second for the attempted murder of her ex-nephew-in-law, Brandon Boudreaux.

5. Deadly Tempe shooting

article

1 dead in shooting near Tempe Town Lake

One person is dead following a shooting early Friday morning in Tempe near the Loop 202 and Scottsdale Road.

Today's weather

article

Arizona weather forecast: Warm end to the work week in Phoenix

Friday will be a warm end to the work week in the Valley with a high near 107°F.

Morning BriefPhoenixNews