Kids rescued from hot car in Phoenix; new details on Idaho murders l Morning News Brief

article

From four children who were rescued from a hot car in Phoenix to new details on Bryan Kohberger and the sentencing of "Doomsday Mom" Lori Daybell, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of July 25.

1. Father detained after kids found in hot car

Featured article

2. Disturbing details on Idaho murders

Featured article

3. Home heavily damaged by storm

Featured article

4. ‘Doomsday Mom' sentencing

Featured article

5. Deadly Tempe shooting

Featured article

Today's weather