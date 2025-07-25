Kids rescued from hot car in Phoenix; new details on Idaho murders l Morning News Brief

article
The Morning News Brief on Friday, July 25, 2025. (Idaho Dept. of Corrections; KSAZ-TV; MCSO)
From four children who were rescued from a hot car in Phoenix to new details on Bryan Kohberger and the sentencing of "Doomsday Mom" Lori Daybell, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of July 25.
1. Father detained after kids found in hot car
Four kids were inside a car in a Phoenix parking lot, and police say the car was turned off amid triple-digit temps on Thursday.
2. Disturbing details on Idaho murders
Following Bryan Kohberger's life sentence, Moscow police released documents showing the brutality of his crimes, spying on police and accounts of strange, aggressive and bizarre behavior.
3. Home heavily damaged by storm
A Phoenix home was severely damaged by a storm on July 22, ripping off the roof and destroying belongings, leaving a grandmother and her grandson with autism displaced.
4. ‘Doomsday Mom' sentencing
The so-called "Doomsday Mom" was found guilty earlier this year in two trials, one for murder conspiracy in the death of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, and the second for the attempted murder of her ex-nephew-in-law, Brandon Boudreaux.
5. Deadly Tempe shooting
One person is dead following a shooting early Friday morning in Tempe near the Loop 202 and Scottsdale Road.
Today's weather
Friday will be a warm end to the work week in the Valley with a high near 107°F.