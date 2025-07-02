Kids were inside vehicles during deadly Tempe intersection shooting: Court documents

The Brief Newly-released court documents are providing more details surrounding a deadly incident in Tempe. The incident happened on July 1, and ended with a shooting that left one man dead. The man has been identified as 29-year-old Steven Bevan, while the suspect was identified as 46-year-old Dustin Jackson.



In court documents related to the case, investigators identified the suspect as Dustin Jackson. Based on the date of birth listed on court documents, the suspect is 46 years old.

Dustin Jackson

Per the documents, the incident happened at around 12:08 p.m., in the area of Priest Drive and Warner Road. Investigators said a "possible road rage incident" happened prior to the deadly shooting.

The incident, according to investigators, involved two vehicles: a black GMC Sierra pickup that Jackson was reportedly driving at the time, and a black Dodge Challenger that the alleged victim was in at the time.

While the alleged victim was not identified by name in court documents, Tempe Police officials have identified him as 29-year-old Steven Bevan, in a statement that was issued on July 2.

"As the two vehicles traveled [northbound] onto S. Priest Drive, [Bevan] stopped his vehicle in front of [Jackson's] vehicle while in traffic," read a portion of the court documents. "[Bevan] then exited his vehicle and approached the driver's side of [Jackson's] vehicle. [Jackson] then appeared to open his vehicle door and fired one time at [Bevan], striking him in the chest."

Cocaine found in suspect's car, court documents state

Police noted that at the time of the incident, both Jackson and Bevan had kids in their respective vehicles. Bevan's eight-year-old and nine-year-old sons were in his vehicle, while Jackson was driving with his six-year-old daughter inside.

Investigators say per Jackson's claims, he honked at the Dodge Challenger after their traffic light turned green, and the Challenger did not move. Jackson also gave investigators his version of what happened after the alleged victim's vehicle pulled in front of Jackson's.

"[Bevan] exited his vehicle and began to walk towards [Jackson] (who was still in his vehicle) and stated the male was mouthing something and waving his arms around, but he could not hear what he was saying, though he remarked it looked as if he was swearing," investigators wrote. "[Jackson] remarked that the male did not have anything in his hands when he approached [Jackson's] vehicle. [Jackson] explained he reached for his gun (which he described as a Springfield Hellcat 9mm) as the male exited hie vehicle and began to approach him and his daughter."

Jackson, per investigators, said he pointed his gun at Bevan through his windshield.

"As the male subject came closer to his vehicle, [Jackson] opened the driver's side door, and [Jackson] reported that he observed the male use his right hand to reach around his back, which is when he fired one shot to the chest of the male subject," a portion of the court documents read. "[Jackson] stated he attempted to call 9-1-1 to report the incident, but could not get through to an operator."

Investigators said according to Jackson, he was "in fear for his life and daughter's life," but refused to speak further about the incident.

"While [Jackson] provided initial statements to responding officers, he did not wish to speak further in a post-Miranda interview; therefore, there was no elaboration as to why he was in fear for his life or his daughter's life," investigators wrote.

Police also noted that one of Bevan's children recorded the incident from the backseat.

Per investigators, several witnesses were contacted in connection with the deadly incident, and that "no witnesses reported seeing [Bevan] with a weapon in his possession at the time of this incident."

Police also said "no deadly weapons or dangerous instruments" were recovered from Bevan's vehicle after they served a search warrant on it. A search of Bevan's clothing also failed to find deadly weapons or dangerous instruments within.

"Based on the initial review of this incident, along with witness and suspect testimony, it is evident that while there may have been a prior altercation between [Bevan] and [Jackson] and while [Bevan] approached [Jackson's] vehicle, there is no evidence at this time to support that [Bevan] war armed with a deadly weapon or dangerous instrument."

Officers who executed a search warrant on Jackson's vehicle, according to court documents, managed to find "a usable quantity of a white powdery substance" in the glove box. The substance later tested positive for cocaine. The same documents state that Jackson was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the alleged incident.

Suspect appears in court

Jackson has made his first appearance in court. During the appearance, the suspect's lawyer, Jeff Kerr, defended his client.

"Mr. Jackson has asserted that his actions were justified in self-defense," Kerr said. "The Form IV supports that, and supports that the other individual, the decedent, was the initial aggressor in this case."

Kerr also responded to assertions by police that drugs were found inside Jackson's vehicle.

"Mr. Jackson has informed me that he had no idea that was present in his vehicle, and that other people do have access, including other family members and friends, who use that vehicle," said Kerr.

Jackson, according to court documents, is accused of a count of first-degree murder and a count of drive-by shooting, both felonies.

"Based on the facts and circumstances of this case, the loss of life, and the defendant’s immediate escalation of violence to shooting and killing the decedent in this matter, the state believes a $1 million cash bond is appropriate in this case, Your Honor," said Deputy Prosecutor William Babb.

The judge, however, set a $1 million secured appearance bond instead for Jackson.

According to the website for Grand Canyon Law Group, a cash-only bond required a person posting the full bail amount in cash, while a secured appearance bond allows a person to pay a portion of the bail, and work with a bonding company or bondsman to cover the rest.

"This often involves collateral as a guarantee," the website reads, referring to secured appearance bonds.

Should Jackson make bail, he would be subjected to a number of conditions, including alcohol and drug testing and monitoring, electronic monitoring, and the surrendering of all passports.

The suspect's preliminary hearing is scheduled for the morning of July 10.