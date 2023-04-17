Kingman community rocked by crash that killed 2 girls, injured 3 other teens

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

A horrific crash in Kingman killed two teens and injured three others on April 13.

It happened south of I-40 on the east side of town, two weeks before prom and just six weeks before graduation.

The community of Kingman is grieving the loss of their own, and are leaning on each other during this time of darkness. From other schools, to hospitals, and businesses, everyone wore the school colors of red and black to show their support on April 17.

"These five lives have touched many, many lives of the people in Kingman," Jennifer Hannan said, principal of Lee Williams High School.

The Kingman Unified School District posted on social media identifying the names of their students involved in the crash.

Two girls, 17-year-old Tatum Meins and 15-year-old Sherene Walema, died in the crash. Brady Shuffler, Reilley Feil, and Cannon Cobanovich were taken to the hospital in Las Vegas.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Tatum Meins. Photo courtesy of Lauren finch

Students returning to class this week will have an opportunity to speak with counselors.

"We allowed time for our students and space for students to take a break, take a moment, go find a resource if that is what they need or just have a minute alone to sit in their thoughts," Hannan said.

Kingman Police say the 4-door Dodge Sedan started sliding sideways when it struck two electric poles causing the car to roll several times before stopping on its roof. Police say speed was a factor.

All four passengers were ejected, and the driver was trapped.

"It’s really special to be in a community that’s tight-knit like Kingman," Gretchen Dorner said, superintendent of the Kingman Unified School District.

Hannan says students are mourning, but are being supported by the community.

"It’s definitely had a huge impact on our entire community as well as our students here at Lee Williams High School. We have definitely felt the love from our community," she said.

Family friend Devon Cutshaw created a GoFundMe, fundraising for those involved in this crash.

"We are just kind of connected to all their families in one way or another. We know all of them. So when you’re sitting there feeling helpless, you just want to help and do something. I thought if I just spearheaded the GoFundMe, all of these families would get a little bit of this," Cutshaw said.

The prom date has been moved back, and the student counsel will donate all the ticket sales to the victims' families.

Local businesses in town are also having fundraisers to do their part, too.