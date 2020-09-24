Kraft releasing pumpkin spice mac and cheese this October

article

The pumpkin spice craze is just getting cheesy.

Kraft Heinz has released a pumpkin spice mac and cheese with fall seasoning, the newest autumn offering to hit the market.

The classic mac comes with dry macaroni noodles and pumpkin spice flavored powder that can be mixed into the cheese sauce.

Customers can garnish the dish with a sprinkle of cinnamon, and each box comes complete with a coffee mug – perhaps a subtle cue to finish off the meal with a pumpkin spice latte.

Pumpkin spice aficionados will have to act fast if they want a taste of the sugary noodles, however. There’s an online waitlist at PumpkinSpiceKD.com, where users will be notified if they can get the seasonal blue box, which is only available in Canada.

Kraft’s launch comes a month after coffee chains debuted their fall menus.

Starbucks launched its coveted Pumpkin Spice Latte beverage earlier than expected on Aug. 25 this year. Days before, Dunkin debuted its autumn menu with its own iteration on the seasonal sip and the pumpkin spice doughnut.

