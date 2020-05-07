LA Pride Parade and Festival is going digital for 2020, in-person festival canceled

article

The 50th anniversary of the LA Pride Parade and Festival is going to be held digitally in 2020, organizers said Thursday, as they announced they would be forgoing the in-person festivities this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The safety of the community is our top priority, and CSW must act responsibly to protect our community in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our community has always adapted, changed and become more resilient in the face of uncertain times. Although we cannot celebrate Pride with a Festival or Parade, CSW will make sure that the spirit of Pride is not forgotten. We are in this together, and we are here for you as we continue to navigate through this situation,” said Estevan Montemayor, President of the CSW Board of Directors.

Organizers with Christopher Street West (CSW), the non-profit that puts on the festival, have worked closely with local and state officials over the past several weeks to monitor the pandemic. They decided that the responsible decision is to not host any in-person celebrations for the remainder of the year.

“The LGBTQ+ community has overcome many obstacles over the years and has always emerged stronger and more unified. The 50th anniversary will be one to remember regardless of a physical experience this year, and our hope is to resume in-person events for our incredible milestone in 2021. Our community will once again look adversity directly in the face and rise up together in solidarity and celebration,” added Montemayor.

To commemorate the 50th anniversary, LA Pride has been working on new and exciting initiatives that will be hosted on various digital platforms in the coming months.

Participant in LA Pride Parade in West Hollywood, California on June 10, 2018. The annual LGBTQ celebration drew an estimated crowd of 150,000 people. (Photo by Ronen Tivony/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Organizers say LA Pride is committed to adapting to the current climate and ensuring the celebration will be a staple moment with diverse and creative ways to honor the LGBTQ+ community regardless of an in-person gathering.

More details are expected to be announced in the lead up to LGBTQ+ Pride Month in June.

For more information, visit lapride.org.