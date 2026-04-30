Double shooting in Glendale; new details in Celeste Rivas Hernandez murder case l Morning News Brief

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The Morning News Brief on Thursday, April 30, 2026. (KSAZ-TV; Getty Images)
From a double shooting in a West Valley neighborhood that sent two men to the hospital to disturbing details revealed in the murder case of Celeste Rivas Hernandez, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of April 30.
1. Glendale shooting sends 2 to hospital
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Two men who were shot on April 30 near 59th and Maryland avenues are expected to survive, police say.
2. Singer D4vd accused of violent murder
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Prosecutors allege that singer D4vd stabbed 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez to death to prevent her from revealing their relationship and ruining his music career.
3. Changes coming to AZ political maps?
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Following the Supreme Court ruling surrounding illegal racial gerrymandering, experts say Arizona's political maps could change significantly, specifically impacting districts with heavy Hispanic populations.
4. Avondale shooting leaves girl injured
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A 7-year-old girl suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot at an apartment near Indian School and El Mirage roads. Police say evidence found at the scene led to the arrest of the victim's 18-year-old brother.
5. Woman refused to end phone call on plane
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A Georgia woman was arrested and charged after refusing to end a phone call on a Miami to Atlanta Delta flight, causing a one-hour delay.
A look at today's weather
We're closing out the month of April warm! The high on Thursday in the Valley will be just over 90 degrees.
Click here for full forecast