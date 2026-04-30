Expand / Collapse search

Double shooting in Glendale; new details in Celeste Rivas Hernandez murder case l Morning News Brief

By
Published  April 30, 2026 9:59am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

The Morning News Brief on Thursday, April 30, 2026. (KSAZ-TV; Getty Images)

From a double shooting in a West Valley neighborhood that sent two men to the hospital to disturbing details revealed in the murder case of Celeste Rivas Hernandez, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of April 30.

1. Glendale shooting sends 2 to hospital

Featured

2 men shot in Glendale neighborhood, expected to survive: police
article

2 men shot in Glendale neighborhood, expected to survive: police

Two men who were shot on April 30 near 59th and Maryland avenues are expected to survive, police say.

2. Singer D4vd accused of violent murder

Featured

D4vd accused of killing, dismembering Celeste Rivas Hernandez, 14, to protect singer's music career
article

D4vd accused of killing, dismembering Celeste Rivas Hernandez, 14, to protect singer's music career

Prosecutors allege that singer D4vd stabbed 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez to death to prevent her from revealing their relationship and ruining his music career.

3. Changes coming to AZ political maps?

Featured

How Supreme Court ruling on racial gerrymandering could impact Arizona districts
article

How Supreme Court ruling on racial gerrymandering could impact Arizona districts

Following the Supreme Court ruling surrounding illegal racial gerrymandering, experts say Arizona's political maps could change significantly, specifically impacting districts with heavy Hispanic populations.

4. Avondale shooting leaves girl injured

Featured

7-year-old girl shot at Avondale apartment, brother arrested: PD
article

7-year-old girl shot at Avondale apartment, brother arrested: PD

A 7-year-old girl suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot at an apartment near Indian School and El Mirage roads. Police say evidence found at the scene led to the arrest of the victim's 18-year-old brother.

5. Woman refused to end phone call on plane

Featured

Delta flight delayed as Georgia traveler refuses to hang up phone
article

Delta flight delayed as Georgia traveler refuses to hang up phone

A Georgia woman was arrested and charged after refusing to end a phone call on a Miami to Atlanta Delta flight, causing a one-hour delay.

A look at today's weather

Morning Weather Forecast - 4/30/26

Morning Weather Forecast - 4/30/26

We're closing out the month of April warm! The high on Thursday in the Valley will be just over 90 degrees.

Click here for full forecast

Morning BriefPhoenixNews