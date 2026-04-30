Double shooting in Glendale; new details in Celeste Rivas Hernandez murder case l Morning News Brief

article

From a double shooting in a West Valley neighborhood that sent two men to the hospital to disturbing details revealed in the murder case of Celeste Rivas Hernandez, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of April 30.

1. Glendale shooting sends 2 to hospital

Featured article

2. Singer D4vd accused of violent murder

Featured article

3. Changes coming to AZ political maps?

Featured article

4. Avondale shooting leaves girl injured

Featured article

5. Woman refused to end phone call on plane

Featured article

A look at today's weather

Click here for full forecast