Arizona weather forecast: Warm last day of April in Phoenix

The Brief We'll end April on a warm note with a high of about 91 degrees in the Valley. Scattered showers are possible on Thursday in parts of Cochise, Pima and Santa Cruz counties. Temps will be warmer this weekend, with highs in the mid-90s in Phoenix.



We'll end the month with a nice day around the state!

Today:

The forecast high for Thursday afternoon reaches 91 degrees in Phoenix. Around the Valley, a few passing clouds are likely later in the day. This is due to a storm system passing to our south throughout the late afternoon and night.

The rain associated with this system will fall short of the Valley. Instead, as it skirts Arizona through the night, it will bring scattered showers, potentially a stray thunderstorm, to parts of Pima, Santa Crus, and Cochise counties. A few showers may run up eastern Arizona, too. Any storms could produce gusty outflow winds that approach the southeast/east Valley.

This brings a low chance of patchy blowing dust tonight, as well. While not a guarantee, Pinal County and Gila County will have slightly better chances of a spot shower.

Friday and the Weekend:

The low departs quickly by Friday morning, but the backside rotation of the storm may help trigger an isolated shower or storm Friday afternoon over the High Country mountains and eastern Arizona. Still, the chance only sits between 10-20%. The Valley returns to full sunshine by Friday, when the forecast high remains in the low 90s around Phoenix.

By the weekend, a small ridge will build and push our forecast highs into the mid 90s to upper 90s. It will turn breezy to windy Sunday across Arizona.

Looking Ahead:

Next week, another approaching system will slide our forecast highs down to slightly below normal, in the 80s, in Phoenix.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)