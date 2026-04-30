Suspect hospitalized after shooting at Scottsdale police station

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The Brief A suspect was hospitalized following a shooting on April 30 at a Scottsdale police station. The shooting happened at the department's McKellips station, located near Miller and McKellips roads. No officers were hurt. Police say there is no threat to the community.



A suspect was taken to a hospital following a shooting on Thursday at a Scottsdale police station.

What we know:

The shooting happened on April 30 at the Scottsdale Police Department's McKellips station, located near Miller and McKellips roads.

No officers were hurt. Scottsdale Police say there are no outstanding suspects and there is no threat to the community.

What they're saying:

"All I heard happen was that there was a gentleman over there causing a commotion and police officers obviously came out, and they shot him, and he got taken away in an ambulance," a witness said.

What we don't know:

The suspect wasn't identified. Police didn't release any details on what led up to the shooting.

Map of the area where the shooting happened: