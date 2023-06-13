Worker hospitalized after assault while on the job, police say

A worker in Chandler was badly hurt while on the job by a suspect who then stole his car, police said in a news release on June 13.

The incident happened on June 12 near Ray and Cooper roads when the 70-year-old Mesa man, Daniel Lopez, was at a client's home for gas plumbing services.

"It was reported that a subject had confronted the victim, assaulted him, and then stole the victim's vehicle before leaving," police said.

Police say the suspect used a shovel in the attack.

The suspect is 33-year-old Eric Lartigue, and he's from Chandler.

33-year-old Eric Lartigue

"The investigation revealed that after assaulting Lopez, Lartigue went to known residences in Queen Creek and Gilbert, where he committed other crimes at both locations before being contacted by Gilbert PD in a business parking lot in Queen Creek," police detailed.

Lartigue was arrested near Riggs and Ellsworth roads and booked into jail on suspicion of aggravated assault and theft of a vehicle.

As for Lopez, he has serious injuries and is in the hospital, police say.

Family says that although Lopez was referred to as a landscaper by police, he's actually a natural gas plumber.

Lopez owns The Gas Man company in Mesa.

Map of this incident + others around the Valley: