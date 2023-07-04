Suspect taken to hospital following shooting involving DPS trooper
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials say a shooting involving a trooper with the Arizona Department of Public Safety happened near Downtown Phoenix on July 4.
The incident, according to a brief tweet issued by police, happened in the area of 22nd Street and Jefferson.
"There are no major injuries to any troopers," read a portion of the tweet.
As a result of the situation, Valley Metro officials said all eastbound light rail trains will stop on the westbound platforms at the following stations before resuming normal operations:
- 12th Street and Washington
- 24th Street and Washington
Please check back for further updates on this story.