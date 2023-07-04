Expand / Collapse search
Developing

Suspect taken to hospital following shooting involving DPS trooper

By Kenneth Wong
Published 
Updated 5:21PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials say a shooting involving a trooper with the Arizona Department of Public Safety happened near Downtown Phoenix on July 4.

The incident, according to a brief tweet issued by police, happened in the area of 22nd Street and Jefferson.

"There are no major injuries to any troopers," read a portion of the tweet.

As a result of the situation, Valley Metro officials said all eastbound light rail trains will stop on the westbound platforms at the following stations before resuming normal operations:

  • 12th Street and Washington
  • 24th Street and Washington

Please check back for further updates on this story.

Map of the incident scene