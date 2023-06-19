Arizona trooper shot in Phoenix, suspect dead

An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper has been shot in Phoenix, and the suspect is dead.

Phoenix Police say the incident began just after 11:30 a.m. on June 19 near 21st Avenue and Thomas Road when a suspect shot a trooper.

The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle. The trooper was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot by a suspect, police said. (Rick Davis)

The suspect's vehicle was found near 35th Avenue and Holly Street, and police say the driver shot at officers, who returned fire.

The vehicle continued to drive away before crashing near 36th and Virginia Avenues. The unidentified suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

The public is advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

Area where the officer-involved shooting happened: