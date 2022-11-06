'Largest-ever' haul of cannabis seized in Spain

Authorities in Spain said they have seized the largest-ever haul of cannabis in the country.

The Spanish Civil Guard said they were able to make the bust in a series of raids across the country.

In all, authorities seized more than 32,370 kilograms, the equivalent of 1.1 million cannabis plants which have an estimated worth of $65 million.

Twenty people were arrested over the course of raids. Nine of the arrestees were men and 11 were women between the ages of 20 and 59.

RELATED: N. Korea fires more missiles as US sends bombers to South

The raids took place in Toledo, Ciudad Real, Valencia and Asturias. Police said an organization made up of different companies was buying the seeds, growing the plants, packaging them, and exporting them across Europe

Storyful contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.