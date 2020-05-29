Larry Fitzgerald surprises boy on final day of cancer treatment

article

As a Tennyson Erickson rang a bell to celebrate the end of his cancer treatment, he received a huge surprise when his favorite football player joined in on the celebration.

When he was 7-years-old, Erickson was in the middle of a grueling battle with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia when he visited the Arizona Cardinals mini-camp in Tempe.

(Arizona Cardinals)

(Arizona Cardinals)

Thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation and ESPN's "My Wish" series, Erickson was able to meet Larry Fitzgerald during his visit.

(Arizona Cardinals)

On May 28, after 1,206 days of treatment, the now 9-year-old Erickson rang the bell at the Sanford Children's Castle of Care Hospital in South Dakota, signaling the end of his cancer treatments.

Advertisement

(Arizona Cardinals)

As the celebration was underway, Fitzgerald joined in on the celebration via Zoom so he could speak to Erickson and watch him ring the bell.