Las Vegas police officers honored for heroic rescue from burning building

A few Las Vegas police officers were recently honored for their heroism after saving a woman from a burning building.

Video of the December 2023 rescue was recently published by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The Clark County Fire Department gave the "heroism award" to Officers Marcolini, Manzanedo, and Silva

Authorities said the officers saw the fire as they were finishing their shifts. One of them climbed on top of a dumpster to help rescue the woman trapped in the building’s second floor.

"We are beyond proud of these officers for their quick thinking and even faster action to work as a team and save this woman," the department said.

