2 Waymo's involved in multi-vehicle collision in Tempe, suspected DUI driver arrested: police

The Brief A four-car collision involving two Waymo autonomous vehicles occurred early Sunday morning in Tempe after a driver reportedly ran a red light and struck another car. Three people were hospitalized, including one victim with life-threatening injuries. The 20-year-old driver responsible for the crash faces multiple charges, including aggravated DUI for having a child in the car and operating a vehicle with alcohol while underaged.



Two Waymo vehicles were involved in a four-car collision in Tempe early Sunday morning.

What we know:

Tempe Police responded to the collision at the intersection of South Priest Drive and West Baseline Road in the early hours of Jan. 18.

"Preliminary investigation indicates a car traveling eastbound on Baseline Road failed to stop for a red traffic signal at Priest Drive and collided with a second car traveling northbound on Priest Drive, which had a green light," officers said.

In a statement from Waymo to FOX 10, they confirmed that a black sedan was the vehicle that ran the red light.

The crash pushed both cars northeast, causing them to collide with the driver's side of two Waymo cars.

One Waymo was unoccupied, while another was carrying one rider. According to a Waymo spokesperson, the rider reported no injuries and left the area after the crash before police arrived.

Dig deeper:

The driver in the second car was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, while the two passengers were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police identified the driver responsible for the crash as 20-year-old Soraya Ruiz. They were arrested and booked, but later released.

There are pending charges including aggravated driving under the influence for having a child in the car at the time, aggravated assault, and for being under 21 and operating a car with alcohol in their system.

What's next:

This remains an ongoing investigation.

