2 hospitalized following overnight stabbing: Phoenix PD
PHOENIX - Two men have been taken to the hospital, according to Phoenix Police, following a stabbing incident during the overnight hours of Jan. 19.
What we know:
The incident happened in the area of 79th Avenue and McDowell Road. Police said officers responded to the area at around 2:37 a.m. to respond to a fight call.
"When they arrived on scene, they located an adult man who was bleeding from what was believed to be a puncture wound, and another adult man with injuries," read a portion of the statement. "One of the men was transported by Phoenix Fire to the hospital with a life-threatening injury. The second man was transported to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury."
What's next:
Police say "detectives are on scene collecting evidence and processing the scene and interviewing witnesses."
Area where the incident happened
The Source: Information for this article was gathered from a statement released by the Phoenix Police Department.