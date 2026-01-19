2 hospitalized following overnight stabbing: Phoenix PD

The Brief Two people have been taken to the hospital following a stabbing, according to Phoenix Police. The incident happened in the area of 79th Avenue and McDowell Road.



Two men have been taken to the hospital, according to Phoenix Police, following a stabbing incident during the overnight hours of Jan. 19.

What we know:

The incident happened in the area of 79th Avenue and McDowell Road. Police said officers responded to the area at around 2:37 a.m. to respond to a fight call.

"When they arrived on scene, they located an adult man who was bleeding from what was believed to be a puncture wound, and another adult man with injuries," read a portion of the statement. "One of the men was transported by Phoenix Fire to the hospital with a life-threatening injury. The second man was transported to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury."

What's next:

Police say "detectives are on scene collecting evidence and processing the scene and interviewing witnesses."

Area where the incident happened