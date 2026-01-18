MCSO employee arrested, 'senseless' shooting at Phoenix QuikTrip | Nightly Roundup

article
PHOENIX - From a Maricopa County Detention Officer accused of sexually abusing a young girl, to a murder that allegedly stemmed from cutting the bathroom line at a Phoenix gas station, here are tonight's top stories for Sunday, January 18.
1. Man accused of cutting bathroom line, killing victim who confronts him
A 52-year-old was shot and killed inside a Phoenix QuikTrip after reportedly intervening when another man tried to cut the bathroom line.
2. MCSO employee arrested for allegedly sexually abusing an 11-year-old girl
A detention officer was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing an 11-year-old girl for over a year.
3. 20-year-old driver accused of DUI slams into car, sending vehicles crashing into 2 Waymo's
A four-car collision involving two Waymo autonomous vehicles occurred early Sunday morning in Tempe after a driver reportedly ran a red light and struck another car.
4. Neighbors concerned after finding colony of cats in trash-filled home
The Arizona Humane Society is investigating a North Phoenix home following reports of an abandoned cat colony and hoarding conditions.
5. Crash on I-17 allegedly stemmed from shooting on freeway
A shooting on I-17 near Peoria Avenue caused a car to roll over after a suspect followed and fired multiple rounds at two victims.
A look at your forecast this week
The weekend wrapped up with warm temps that will carry over into the next few days, but a storm later this week could bring snow and rain to the state. FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has the latest on what we can expect this upcoming week.
