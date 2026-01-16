Arizona weather forecast: Temperatures to remain above normal for the weekend

The Brief Warmer-than-normal conditions are expected for the Phoenix area through the weekend, according to the NAtional Weather Service. Phoenix could see a high of around 78°F on Friday. Weather patterns could change late next week, according to NWS.



Officials with the National Weather Service say temperatures in the Phoenix area are expected to "remain well above normal" through the weekend.

Today & This Weekend:

According to a forecast posted by NWS in Phoenix, "dry conditions with temperatures hovering around 5 to 8 degrees above normal" will prevail through the weekend. For Friday, we are expecting a high of around 78°F, with overnight lows at around 47°F.

Highs in the mid 70s are expected for the weekend, with overnight lows expected to be in the mid to upper 40s.

Looking Ahead:

The dry weather conditions could change at some point next week, according to NWS, as a closed low is likely to become more organized off the West coast, and potentially approach the region late next week.

"If this low does come to fruition, it should be a fairly warm system with higher snow levels and temperatures at most falling back into a normal range," read a portion of NWS's forecast.

