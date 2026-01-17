Body found in 'mummified state' in Arizona home, police investigating

The Brief A mummified body believed to have been deceased for several months was discovered on a couch inside a Bullhead City home on Friday afternoon. Evidence of a burglary and a stolen vehicle suggest the home was ransacked after the woman died. The woman’s identity has not yet been confirmed.



A woman was reportedly found dead in a home that appeared to have been burglarized on Friday afternoon.

What we know:

Police responded to a report of a dead person inside a home in the 1600 block of Turquoise Road in Bullhead City at 3 p.m. on Jan. 16.

A neighbor said an unknown man told him in passing that a dead woman was inside and that her car had been stolen. When the neighbor went inside, they saw the victim dead on a couch.

"The body was in a mummified state, and detectives believe the woman had been deceased inside the home for several months," police said.

Dig deeper:

A Medical Examiner did not see any immediate signs of foul play, but evidence shows the home may have been ransacked and her vehicle stolen after she was dead.

Her body will be investigated further by the Medical Examiner, but at this time, police are saying her death appears to be from natural causes.

What we don't know:

The woman's identity is being withheld until she can positively be identified.

What's next:

This remains an ongoing investigation.

