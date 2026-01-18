'Hopeful for what is to come': Community holds vigil to honor thousands killed in Iran

The Brief The Arizona Persian Cultural Center held a candlelight vigil on Jan. 18 in Scottsdale, joining global calls for international support and awareness of the escalating humanitarian crisis. Iran’s leadership is threatening "full-scale war" in response to any U.S. intervention. Staggering casualty reports from Iran suggest between 5,000 and 16,000 people have been killed and over 330,000 injured.



Iran's supreme leader is promising a "harsh response" to any U.S. attack as Iran finally begins acknowledging the death toll from recent protests.

By the numbers:

Reuters puts the number of deaths at around 5,000. However, a group of Iranian doctors says the actual number could be closer to 16,000, with more than 330,000 people injured. Iran’s judiciary is currently warning that some protesters may be executed, while President Trump says that would be the time for the U.S. to intervene.

Local perspective:

In Scottsdale, an Arizona community gathered for a candlelight vigil to honor the protesters killed in Iran.

The Arizona Persian Cultural Center became a space for both mourning and movement on Jan. 18. Community members gathered to honor those killed and to give a voice to the Iranian people who remain without one.

"It is important for the world to know what's happening," said Arshia Riahi of the Arizona Persian Cultural Center.

What they're saying:

The vigil served as a push for global awareness while mourning the staggering loss of life.

"Word has it there’s over 20,000 people who have been slaughtered in Iran," Riahi said. "Most of them are below the age of 30. It is an awful incident that is happening in Iran right now."

Saman Golestan, also with the Arizona Persian Cultural Center, described a community grappling with conflicting emotions.

"Our Iranian-American community is in shock and despair, but also at the same time, hopeful," Golestan said. "Hopeful for what is to come. That light will prevail over the darkness."

Big picture view:

Reports show thousands of deaths in Iran following a nationwide crackdown on economic and anti-government protests. Beyond the physical violence, the regime has restricted the flow of information.

"Now what the regime is doing is cut off the internet," Riahi said. "They've cut off electricity even in some places. They've cut off phone lines so they can't speak to people outside of the country."

Golestan added that the lack of resources is pushing the population to a breaking point.

"Over 10 days of no internet, no phone, no electricity," Golestan said. "Thousands, tens of thousands have been killed in the streets. People are tired and they have nothing left to lose. Electricity and water — everything is drained. The natural resources of the country have been drained. The currency has collapsed and the people want to live free."

What's next:

Through emotional speeches and photos of the deceased, the Scottsdale community continues to call for international support for those still in Iran.